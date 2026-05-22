Beach fire season at Alki officially starts tonight

As announced last month, tonight’s the official start of beach-fire season at Alki. Here are the rules published by Seattle Parks:

Starting Friday, May 22, 2026, beach fires will be permitted at designated fire pits at Alki Beach and Golden Gardens seven days a week on a first come, first served basis. Bringing your own fire pit is not allowed, and no propane fire pits/rings are allowed.

-Fires must be extinguished by 10 p.m.

-Fires allowed 7 days a week starting Friday, May 22 through Tuesday, September 7.

-Staff will be on-site to manage and assist with putting out fires at 10 p.m.

-Parking lot gates will be locked and the park will close at 10:30 p.m. for summer hours.

-Please only burn clean (natural, bare, dry cord-wood) wood and douse your fire completely before leaving.

-Light a fire ONLY in one of the installed fire containers

-Use only clean, dry firewood

-Please douse your fire with water, not sand

-Fires are not allowed during air pollution alerts; we will post sign

-Please don’t remove any materials from the park, beach or dunes

-Please dispose of trash and ashes in the containers provided for each. (SMC 18.12.260)

-Be considerate of others–please, no loud or amplified music! (SMC 18.12.170)

-Remember, no alcohol or smoking are allowed, and parks are drug-free zones.

-Beach fire rules are outlined in detail in the Seattle Municipal Code section 18.12.270 and in our Beach Fires Policy.

If you see an illegal fire, call 911. For current burn ban and air quality questions, contact Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

Fire pits at Golden Gardens and Alki are unlocked by 5:30 p.m. Please extinguish all beach fires (using water, not sand) by 10 p.m. in order to ensure that all fires are completely extinguished in ample time before the park’s closure.