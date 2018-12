Until 6 pm tonight, the team at Illusions Hair Design (WSB sponsor) invites you to stop in for their Holiday Open House – the last party of the year that also saw Illusions celebrating its 40th anniversary! Sweet treats were out when we stopped by, and savory treats – including the “lunchy stuff” – should have joined the spread by now:

Illusions is at 5919 California SW. After today, the shop is on holiday break until next Wednesday.