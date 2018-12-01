West Seattle, Washington

01 Saturday

HAPPENING NOW: ‘Welcome the Orcas’ – while watching them!

December 1, 2018 12:42 pm
 |   West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news | Wildlife

While that was the message displayed with Mike the inflatable orca outside the Alki Bathhouse, steps away, “Welcome the Orcas” attendees got to put it into action:

The orcas that we mentioned earlier were in sight in the distance. Indoors, you can learn about them – and kids’ activities include ornament-making and face-painting:

The celebration presented by The Whale Trail and Seal Sitters, with some other partners, is on until 2 pm. As for the whales themselves – unpredictable, and magnificent. More to come.

