FOLLOWUP: Excavation and other ‘early work’ under way on Fauntleroy Creek Culvert Replacement’s 45th SW section

That’s the west side of 45th SW, north of Wildwood, where “early work” in this part of the Fauntleroy Creek Culverts Replacement project is under way, according to a Seattle Public Utilities reminder circulated late today:

Beginning the week of July 6 and continuing for approximately three weeks, crews will continue excavation and utility installation activities within the work area. This work is part of the Early Works phase of the Fauntleroy Culvert Replacement Project.

During this time, crews will use construction equipment, trucks, and materials to excavate the area and install utility boxes for various utility providers.

What to Expect

-Work hours will be 7 AM to 5 PM.

-No street parking will be available within the work area.

-Local access will be maintained.

-Large construction trucks will be entering and exiting the work area to support excavation, drilling, and concrete placement activities.

-Noise, dust, and vibrations.