SATURDAY: You’re invited to ‘Welcome the Orcas’!



(Photo courtesy The Whale Trail)

Saturday is a huge day for holiday events in West Seattle (from breakfast through tree lighting) but if you hadn’t yet seen this in our year-round calendar, we want to be sure you know you are invited to “Welcome the Orcas” at midday Saturday on Alki! The announcement explains that this will be both fun and educational, at a time when the future of Puget Sound’s orcas is in question:

The Whale Trail and Seal Sitters invite the public to an inspirational, educational, fun and family-friendly event on Saturday, December 1, to mark the annual return of the southern resident orcas to the inland waters of Puget Sound. At the event, members of the public can learn about the final recommendations put forth by Governor Inslee’s Southern Resident Orca Task Force and have fun while learning about Seattle’s famous residents and the major threats to their survival.

“There’s nothing like watching J, K or L pods from shore at Whale Trail locations like Alki Beach, Point Robinson, or Point Defiance, or from the deck of a ferry. Seeing these endangered whales follow salmon into Puget Sound is a reminder that we each and all have a role to play in their recovery,” task force member and The Whale Trail founder Donna Sandstrom said. “The Governor’s Task Force has recommended a robust and comprehensive set of actions to address the threats that have brought these beloved and iconic pods to the edge of extinction: lack of salmon, toxin accumulations, and vessel noise and disturbance. Now we need everyone’s help to make sure the recommendations are acted on. With three pregnant females in the population – one each in J, K and L pod – there’s even more reason to act, and no time to wait.”

Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network was founded in 2007 to protect marine mammals and to educate the public about our shared environment. “The Whale Trail is a natural ally in this work,” said Lynn Shimamoto, Co-Investigator of Seal Sitters. “We are thrilled to join with all our partners in welcoming the orcas back to Puget Sound.”

Details on the Welcome the Orcas event:

Who: Hosted by The Whale Trail and Seal Sitters with support from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and with partner booths from SR3, Orca Relief and Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group

What: “Welcome the Orcas” community event featuring environmental booths, face painting, orca BINGO and an orca parade to welcome the southern residents to the central Sound. Event-goers are encouraged to dress in their best “orca spirit” costumes! Free and open to the public.