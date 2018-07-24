ROAD-WORK ALERT: New timeline for Harbor/Spokane project, as work resumes

After several questions about when work would resume on the weeks-idle Harbor/Spokane Neighborhood Street Fund project, we asked SDOT about it today – and found out that work in fact had JUST resumed. Here’s the update we received as a reply to our inquiry, including a new timeline for completion:

Crews began paving today and plan to continue paving this week. Paving has been scheduled in coordination with equipment needs for other Neighborhood Street Fund projects under construction right now, which is why it has appeared that the site has had limited construction activity. Crews currently anticipate completing work for this project in mid-August.

Crews plan to complete paving at the corner of Harbor Ave SW and SW Spokane St over the course of 3 days.

Work will be completed in sections, allowing a pathway to the Alki Trail to be maintained for people walking and biking. People biking will be asked to dismount and proceed through the work area with caution. A flagger or uniformed police officer will be present to escort people through the work zone. Please take note of wet concrete in the area.

Crews have made great progress on this project to date. Once paving and installation of new sidewalks and ramps is complete, crews will:

-Install striping on the road

-Turn on the bike-only signal

Crews will need to wait approximately 3 weeks after paving before they can stripe the road. This is to ensure that the asphalt has properly cured. Once striping is complete, crews will be able to turn on the bike-only signal.

As soon as October, crews will begin replanting the area. The timing of this work is restricted by the City of Seattle’s planting season.