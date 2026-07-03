Pie bake-off at HPIC First Fridays, card-game launch, ‘Montana Grind,’ more on our list for today/tonight!

(Thursday night photo by Hana Alishio)

Some recurring-event venues are taking a holiday-weekend break, but some one-time-only events of note are on our list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WHAT’S OPEN AND NOT FOR THIS SEMI-HOLIDAY: Here’s our story from last night.

SUMMER FOOD FOR KIDS: Some local sites are open – see our story for locations and other information.

WORLD CUP WATCH PARTY: 11 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), the summer of soccer continues! This match features Australia vs. Egypt.

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Also rain or shine – noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

CARD GAME LAUNCH: “House of Cards – Deck of Corruption” – with cards that “showcase the decline of democracy” – is launching in a drop-in event at The Missing Piece in The Junction (California/Alaska), 4 pm-8 pm.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle … and see art!

HPIC FIRST FRIDAYS, WITH PIE BAKE-OFF: This month’s First Fridays neighborhood party at the Highland Park Improvement Club site (1116 SW Holden) starts at 5:30 pm and features:

Pie Bake-Off A Bite of SW Seattle international cook-out ($7 tasting plate) Arts and crafts for kids Live music from The Blowout Heavies Brass Band

If you want to enter the Bake-Off, bring your pie (better yet, bring two) by 6 pm.

FILM SCREENING AT EASY STREET RECORDS: see “Montana Grind,” 7 pm, about “skateparks changing lives in Native communities” – free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

BINGO AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7:10 pm, B-I-N-G-O! (2306 California SW)

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: 7:30 pm curtain – final weekend for the current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), check here for tickets.

SKYLARK TAKING A BREAK: No shows this holiday weekend.

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning with DJ Vitamin D, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, “Roll Around Seatown Party with DJ WD4D,” 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

KARAOKE AT TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm to close, karaoke at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW).

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!