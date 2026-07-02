You asked, so we asked: What’s closed Friday, and what’s not

With the Fourth of July happening on a Saturday this year, that sets up some differentiation in what’s closed Friday and what’s not. The general rule is, if an agency/service is generally open on Saturdays, it’ll be closed on the actual holiday Saturday and open tomorrow, but if it’s not generally open on Saturdays, it’ll be observe the holiday on Friday. This means, among other things, that banks, libraries, and the USPS are open/in service Friday, closed Saturday. And some have modified schedules both days – as seen in the Seattle Parks plan. And if you use street parking in areas where the city charges for it, Saturday is the free-parking day. (We’ll have holiday transit info in our morning traffic/transit/weather roundup Friday morning.)