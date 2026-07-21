HEALTH: West Seattle air quality showing signs of wildfire smoke

While the air isn’t too murky – yet – online air-quality maps show the influence of wildfire smoke drifting this way; the Puget Sound Clean Air map, for example, shows many sensors in West Seattle now showing “moderate” air quality. Last night, most were still “good” despite telltale signs of smoke such as the deep pink-red color of the setting sun. This is expected to persist at least a few days, so take care depending on your sensitivity level. The biggest fires right now are in northeastern Washington.