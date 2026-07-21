COUNTDOWN: Admiral Music in the Parks series brings Michael Pearsall and Friends back to California Place Park this Thursday

(2025 WSB photo)

Just a quick reminder that the second of three free Admiral Music in the Parks concerts is two nights away – Thursday (July 23) at California Place Park (California and Hill). The little park next to a bus stop is bigger than you think, and series-presenting Admiral Neighborhood Association leaders estimated 350 people showed up for last year’s AMP concert there! This one, like that one, will feature West Seattle musician Michael Pearsall “and Friends.” Like last week, extra features offered by ANA will include bike parking, a board-game library, craft activities, and a knitting circle. All you do is show up with your own chair, mat, blanket, etc. (and picnic dinner if you feel like it) – the music starts at 6:30 pm Thursday.