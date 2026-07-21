Seafair Parade of Ships 2026, sailing past West Seattle

(USS Cincinnati, hoto by Gary Jones)

2:22 PM: The kickoff event for Seafair‘s two biggest weeks is happening now – the Parade of Ships, passing West Seattle on the way to the downtown waterfront, a few hours later than previous years. The participants weren’t announced in advance, unlike past years, and only one US Navy vessel is in view – USS Cincinnati, a littoral combat ship – with US Coast Guard (including USCGC Stratton, WSML 752) and Seattle Fire boats accompanying it.

(USCGC Stratton, photo by David Hutchinson)

Tomorrow and Thursday, ship tours will be offered at Pier 66 downtown, 10 am to 7 pm each day – here are the details on how that works.

(Photo by Gary Jones)

2:38 PM: The Navy confirms that USS Cincinnati is the ship on which they’ll offer tours. Here’s a Navy info-sheet about it. It’s homeported in San Diego; the Stratton is based in the Bay Area.