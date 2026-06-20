PREVIEW: Celebrate summer’s official arrival Sunday with Alice’s solstice-sunset watch

(WSB photo from cloudy summer-solstice sunset last year)

No sun at last year’s summer-solstice sunset watch with skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen, but this year will likely be different. You’re invited to Solstice Park (top of the slope at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) Sunday evening to join her for the next of the quarterly change-of-season sunset watches she’s been hosting for more than 15 years. Official sunset time is 9:11 pm but Alice notes the sun vanishes behind the Olympics (and/or trees) about 15 minutes before that; she’ll be on site starting around 8:30 pm. It’s all ages, free, and a chance to learn exactly what the solstice moment signifies, astronomically – and to see the setting sun line up with the unique markers on the park plateau.