BIZNOTE: MOD Pizza closes West Seattle Junction location

Thanks to Lauren for the tip and photo. MOD Pizza has closed what was its first West Seattle location, on the east side of The Junction, in The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW). Its Westwood Village location remains open. The now-closed location opened in February 2018. Besides its employees and fans, another group will be affected by the closure – the many nonprofits, sports teams, etc. for which it’s held dine-out fundraisers. The Seattle-born chain closed more than two dozen stores earlier this year, according to reports.