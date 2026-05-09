WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Our event list for today/tonight, featuring Community Garage Sale Day, Stamp Out Hunger, more

Starting off our Saturday highlights list, the day has arrived for thousands of people to enjoy person-to-person recycling and treasure-hunting:

(Preview pic from “epic vintage sale,” #163)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: 9 am to 3 pm are the official hours for ~650 registered sales all over the peninsula and a bit beyond – here’s our clickable map showing them all (click the markers to show the infobubble with addresses and descriptions), and here’s the printable list (the former has been updated with late changes/cancellations but the latter has not, so check here before you head out). Have fun whatever you do, even if it’s something as simple as walking to your nearest sale and meeting a neighbor you didn’t know before. As noted in their listings, some sales are starting before 9 (please don’t be an earlybird otherwise), and some are continuing past 3. We’ll be covering WSCGSD with updates and photos here on WSB all day starting at 9.

Another big event today:

STAMP OUT HUNGER:we As previewed here, today is also the day for the nationwide letter carriers’ food drive, picking up bagged donations of nonperishable food at mailboxes, doors, wherever you get your mail – just set your bag out first thing in the morning.

And here’s what else is happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) by 8 am for today’s free group run.

BLACK LEGACY SUMMIT FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION: First-ever event, 9 am to 5 pm at Washington State Black Legacy Institute (2656 42nd SW).

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS: Chief Sealth International High School plays Cedarcrest at 10 am at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, with expanded Saturday hours 10 am-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

VASHON ISLAND ART-STUDIO TOUR: Again this weekend, 10 am-5 pm both days, you can tour art studios around Vashon. (WSB sponsor)

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: They’re back, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am weekends at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a brunch buffet! (2306 California SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

RACQUET SPORTS STRATEGY MEETING: Seattle Parks‘ official south-end meeting about the proposed plan is at 10:30 am at Van Asselt Community Center (2850 S. Myrtle).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details including location are in our calendar listing.

TEA MEDITATION: Contemplate these two together, 10:30 am-12:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), for families with kids up to 5 years old.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Preregister here ASAP, then show up at the Log House Museum (61st SW and SW Stevens) for this morning’s 11 am walking tour to learn about Alki history.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm for tool-borrowing!. Find the WSTL on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

OTHER’S DAY BRUNCH: 11 am-2 pm at The Locöl Kitchen and Bar (7902 35th SW), explained in ourpreview.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Community visitors welcome noon-3 pm at the West Seattle Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WHITE CENTER SPRING FLING BLOCK PARTY: Not ready for a fun day to end when you’re done garage-saling? Head south for White Center’s Spring Fling block party, 2-8 pm – 16th SW will be closed between Roxbury and 100th. Here’s what you’ll find.

MUSIC AT MR. B’S: During the WC party, just a bit north, Alberta and The Dead Eyes play at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

(Photo by Frédéric Aubé)

DIRTY CELLO AT KENYON HALL: Wild rock ‘n’ blues with Dirty Cello at Kenyon Hall, 7 pm. (7904 35th SW)

SOCIAL DISTORTION LISTENING PARTY: Hear the new music early, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Pine Circle, Blip., Waxling – $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT TIM’S: Ska Island at Tim’s in White Center, 5:30 pm, all ages. (16th SW & SW 98th)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm, Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: End your Saturday night with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

If you’re planning a West Seattle event, and it’s open to the community, our calendar is open for you; listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!