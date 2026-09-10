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SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: M/V Sealth, getting ready to return to service

September 10, 2026 11:34 am
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 |   Seen at sea | Transportation | West Seattle news

Thanks for the tip and photo! If you noticed the state ferry M/V Sealth “spinning” in Elliott Bay this morning – it wasn’t a problem or a rescue. The Sealth has been undergoing maintenance and today it’s on sea trials, confirmed during the Washington State Ferries online community meeting that’s under way right now. If all goes well, it will return to the Triangle Route (Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth), which is on two-boat service right now until the third is available.

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