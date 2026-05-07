Another Saturday reminder: Letter carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive

Our letter carrier brought the familiar blue bag today – the one we can fill with nonperishable food to leave for pickup on Saturday (May 9) during Stamp Out Hunger. Along with West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, the second Saturday in May always brings this unique food drive by the National Association of Letter Carriers, so we always remind you to leave out your bag – if you can donate – before shopping and/or selling on Saturday! Put your donation bag by wherever you get your mail – box, door slot, etc. – and it’ll be collected and sorted for distribution to partners that serve food banks. If you don’t get the “official” bag, no worries, you can use any other bag you have (just be sure it’s sturdy since carriers have to tote the bags back to their vehicles). This has been a tradition since 1993!