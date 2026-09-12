VIDEO: Goat, lions, lanterns at West Seattle Vietnamese Cultural Center Children’s Moonlight Festival

(WSB photos/video)

Remember Friday’s saga of the stray goat on Delridge? The goat was back home at the West Seattle Vietnamese Cultural Center this afternoon for some special attention from visitors during the Children’s Moonlight Festival (Tết Nhi Đồng).

The “creatures” who drew even more attention were the lion dancers from Vovinam Burien:

Described as symbols of courage – “powerful guardians” – the lions danced around the all-ages crowd that filled the center’s courtyard:

Vovinam Burien also presented a martial-arts demonstration, with individuals and small groups, instructors as well as students, showing their moves:

Center director Lee Bui welcomed the crowd to what he declared was a “celebration of children”:

The centerpiece of the celebration was a giveaway of lanterns in honor of the moonlight in the name of the festival, which took place under a gray sky rather than silver moonlight, but featured a folk tale princess distributing the lanterns:

Photos preceded the promised lantern parade:

The princess led participants around the grounds of the center (which is at 2236 SW Orchard, just north of The Home Depot):

Other activities were offered, as well as food, for a fun afternoon. The center has several public events each year, listed here, and is open for public visits many Saturdays, noon-3 pm.