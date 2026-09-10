FOLLOWUP: City fires contractor for Morgan Junction EV lot, and sets another new completion date

(Recent photo of site’s SW Morgan frontage)

For months, we’ve been tracking the saga of the future Morgan Junction EV lot (4118 SW Morgan), with Seattle City Light most recently saying the work had stopped because of a design flaw, and promising an update by the end of August. That didn’t materialize, so we asked SCL what was up. They promised an update by end-of-day today, and here it is:

City Light construction engineers have resolved the structural design issue that stopped work at the site in July. Separately, the City has terminated its contract with the project’s original contractor due to performance issues and is bringing on a new contractor to complete the remaining work. We expect the charging station will be completed by September 2027.

The original contractor was Zenisco. The lot, intended to have eight chargers open for (paid) public use, was first announced in 2022 and expected to be built that year. SCL is now promising “quarterly updates.”