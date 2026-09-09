BIZNOTE: Boat Swap this weekend, Ski Swap next month at Mountain to Sound Outfitters

Ready for the seasonal shift from sea to snow? Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) has two “swap” events coming up, where you can sell your old gear and/or buy something new (or at least new-to-you):

(WSB photo from last spring ‘swap’ at Mountain to Sound)

WEST SEATTLE BOAT SWAP: Starting at 10 am Saturday (September 12), M2S is having a sale of new and used watercraft and gear. If you want to sell your kayak and/or stand-up paddleboard, drop it off by Friday. Full details here for both buyers and sellers.

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP: Details to come on this – it’s also an opportunity to buy and/or sell. Save the dates, Saturday and Sunday, October 24 and 25.