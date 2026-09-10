YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Elementary teacher grateful for snack support last year and seeking it again

Community help “meant the world” to West Seattle Elementary teacher Cheyanne Chadwick and students last year, to ensurre after-school program participants had snacks. Here’s her request for this year:

School’s back in session, and this year my after-school program at West Seattle Elementary is starting two weeks early! I’m so excited to dive into the project-based learning we’ve got lined up. Think students building models of Antarctic research stations after talking with a real scientist at McMurdo Station, plus our fourth annual arcade showcase. My students are incredible young engineers, problem-solvers, and leaders, and I can’t wait to see what they build this year!

Last year, the West Seattle community stepped up to help me expand my snack offerings, enough for seconds and thirds, so no student would go hungry. That’s no small feat when 80% of my students qualify for Free and Reduced Lunch. And it worked: unlike the year before, not a single student dropped the program because of hunger!

This year my program is growing again to welcome even more young scholars. Feeding this many young people is expensive, but it’s important to me that I give my students more than a single bag of Goldfish in the long hours between lunch and dinner.

I hope the West Seattle community can help support my students again this year. Small monthly gifts end up being the most helpful, because they mean I can count on snacks all year long. $5/month provides about a week of string cheese for a classroom, $10/month covers about a week of hummus cups or apple slices, and $25/month is a full week of fresh fruit, veggies, and cheese for all my students.

One-time gifts are just as welcome too! You can donate at this link and it goes directly into my snack budget. Donations of single-serve, shelf-stable snacks (like the ones below) are also so appreciated! I’m happy to pick up in the West Seattle area if folks email me at cheyanne.chadwick@stempaths.org.

Favorite items include:

Pirate’s Booty

Fruit leathers (gelatin-free)

Animal crackers

Z-bars

Pretzel chips

Freeze-dried fruit chips

Goldfish crackers

Cereal/granola bars

Whole-grain cracker packs

Apple/yogurt pouches

Veggie straws

Popcorn

Peanut butter/cheese crackers

You can also drop snacks off at the front office (just let the office assistant know it’s for Cheyanne) or order delivery directly to the school.

However you’re able to support, it means the world to my classroom and me!