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Roxhill Park community-safety meeting next week

September 9, 2026 6:00 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks | West Seattle police

(WSB photo: Police at Roxhill Park after August shooting)

After a recent shooting and stabbing, plus the rapid return of a cleared encampment, Roxhill Park has generated more community concern than ever. Village Green West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is hosting a community meeting next week to address topics including safety, accessibility, and environmental stewardship of the park’s rare peat bog. Participants will include Seattle Police, Seattle Fire, Seattle Parks, King County Sheriff’s Office, and Unified Care Team representatives. The meeting will be at 3:30 pm Thursday, September 17, and will include Q&A; all are welcome. Here’s the flyer that Village Green (2615 SW Barton, east of the park) is circulating.

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1 Reply to "Roxhill Park community-safety meeting next week"

  • Josh September 9, 2026 (6:06 pm)
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    Thank you, Tracy for this news! we were just at the park, a Seattle Police officer was parked in his vehicle in the lot, we walked by an argument of campers in the trees (between the field on the south and the restrooms) and they sure did come back. I guess the officer is there for more important things but none of this makes sense.

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