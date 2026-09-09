Roxhill Park community-safety meeting next week

(WSB photo: Police at Roxhill Park after August shooting)

After a recent shooting and stabbing, plus the rapid return of a cleared encampment, Roxhill Park has generated more community concern than ever. Village Green West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is hosting a community meeting next week to address topics including safety, accessibility, and environmental stewardship of the park’s rare peat bog. Participants will include Seattle Police, Seattle Fire, Seattle Parks, King County Sheriff’s Office, and Unified Care Team representatives. The meeting will be at 3:30 pm Thursday, September 17, and will include Q&A; all are welcome. Here’s the flyer that Village Green (2615 SW Barton, east of the park) is circulating.