Another meeting with Seattle Police next week: Alki Community Council

We’ve already reported on the meeting that Village Green West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is organizing next week to talk about Roxhill Park safety with Seattle Police and other agencies/departments, at 3:30 pm Thursday (September 17). We’ve just learned that a few hours later, another trouble spot – Alki Beach – will be discussed with SPD Southwest Precinct leadership. It’s the regular monthly gathering of the Alki Community Council, 7 pm Thursday (here’s agenda info on the ACC website). After another turbulent summer, there’s lots to discuss, and it’ll be in the usual location, Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).