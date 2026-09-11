BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Mashiko announces where in White Center it’s going

A month and a half ago, longtime West Seattle restaurant Mashiko announced plans to move to White Center – without saying where. Today, Mashiko’s owners revealed the new location – 9640 16th SW, about to be vacated by restaurant/bar Búho, which announced its impending closure earlier today. Búho’s announcement says its last day will be September 23; Mashiko’s announcement says it’ll announce its last West Seattle day next week, and and then will “hopefully only be closed for renovations briefly” before opening in White Center.