BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Mashiko announces where in White Center it’s going

A month and a half ago, longtime West Seattle restaurant Mashiko announced plans to move to White Center – without saying where. Today, Mashiko’s owners revealed the new location – 9640 16th SW, about to be vacated by restaurant/bar Búho, which announced its impending closure earlier today. Búho’s announcement says its last day will be September 23; Mashiko’s announcement says it’ll announce its last West Seattle day next week, and and then will “hopefully only be closed for renovations briefly” before opening in White Center.
West Seattle, Washington
11 Friday
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