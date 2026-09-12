Know West Seattle trivia? Play while fighting hunger at next month’s ‘Cup of Blessings’ fundraiser

Set your calendar for Saturday, October 17, for a fun night of playing West Seattle trivia while raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank. First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is inviting you to this year’s “Cup of Blessings” dinner:

Cup of Blessings Dinner & West Seattle Trivia

Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 5:00–7:30 PM

How well do YOU know West Seattle? Save the date for an evening of great food, community, friendly competition, and fun at the annual Cup of Blessings Dinner at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle.

This year, West Seattle Trivia takes center stage! Gather your friends, family, and neighbors and put your knowledge of West Seattle to the test. Questions will cover local history, landmarks, neighborhoods, businesses, people, and other fun facts about the community we call home.

West Seattle Trivia Grand Prize

There’s more than bragging rights on the line! EVERYONE at the winning table will receive a $25 Amazon Gift Card! With 8 people per table, that’s $200 in prizes for the winning team! So start thinking about who you want on your trivia team. Who really knows West Seattle?

More Than Trivia!

The evening will also feature:

-A delicious buffet-style dinner from Ivar’s Acres of Clams

-Our always-popular Dessert Dash

-A raffle with fantastic prizes (Last year’s Prize total was $525)

-An opportunity to support the West Seattle Food Bank

Most importantly, 100% of the proceeds from the Cup of Blessing Dinner go directly to the West Seattle Food Bank, helping provide food and assistance to our neighbors in need.

Saturday, October 17, 2026

5:00–7:30 PM

First Lutheran Church of West Seattle

Gather your trivia team. Bring your appetite. And get ready to show us how well you know West Seattle!

Tickets ($10 each) and additional event details:

bit.ly/cupofblessings26

Great Food • West Seattle Trivia • Dessert Dash • Raffle • A Great Cause

Mark your calendar — we hope to see you October 17, 2026!