FOLLOWUP: Buses back on Barton

For the first time in almost six months, buses on Routes 21, 60, 125, and RapidRide C Line are back on SW Barton alongside Roxhill Park starting today, after the layover zone was repaved with concrete. The buses had been rerouted to SW Trenton during the work, which finished ahead of schedule. Metro was originally planning to keep them on Trenton until next spring’s service change, because the completion wasn’t a sure bet in time to make the recent fall service change, but Metro then decided they could move the buses back to Barton now after all, and we just went over to verify that it has indeed happened.