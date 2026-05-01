TRAFFIC CAMS. WEATHER, TRANSIT: May begins!

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, May 1, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Partly sunny, high near 70. Sunrise was at 5:51 am; sunset will be at 8:21 pm.

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Ryan Caple)

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Now on “summer” schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays (tonight!) and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Last day of two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route, per WSF’s alert page. That’s also where you’ll find a summary of fare/pass changes starting today (Friday, May 1). Also, work at the Fauntleroy dock trestle is now expected to continue into next week.

WEEKEND ALERT

More bicycles on the streets (and the Fauntleroy-Vashon ferry) Sunday morning and midday for the Ride for Major Taylor, which starts and ends in White Center.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners are back home for a 6:45 pm game vs. the Royals.

ADVANCE CLOSURE ALERTS

As announced Thursday, the West Seattle low bridge will be closed to drivers May 16-17. The schedule for 1st Avenue South Bridge northbound repairs – starting May 8 – has just been announced too.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!