CLOSURE ALERT: West Seattle ‘low bridge’ closing to drivers May 16-17

Just announced by SDOT, a two-day closure of the West Seattle “low bridge” – officially the Spokane Street Swing Bridge – to drivers during the weekend of May 16 and 17. Here’s the announcement we just received:

Starting Saturday, May 16 and continuing through Sunday, May 17, 2026, the South Spokane Swing Bridge (also called The Low Bridge) will be closed to all vehicle traffic for the weekend. However, people on bicycles and walking will still be able to use the bridge, with possible delays associated with bridge openings for boat passage and as part of the maintenance work. During this time, crews will replace the tail lock cylinder, motor, and hydraulic pump.

(SDOT photo: Tail lock shaft on the approach-bridge side that is extended into the swing span to lock the structure together)

What you need to know:

The bridge was built in 1991 and serves as a crucial link across the West Duwamish Waterway, especially for people walking, rolling, and biking.

Planning, design, and construction for the initial phase of the Spokane St Swing Bridge Rehabilitation Program took place from 2020 to 2022.

The work taking place May 2026 will be to replace the motor, pump, and tail lock cylinder on the west side of the bridge. … Work on this project, which includes other ongoing maintenance, is expected to continue throughout 2026.