You asked (again), so we asked (again): SDOT still monitoring ‘the curve’

The latest crash trouble at “the curve” toward the southwest end of the westbound West Seattle Bridge dates back some days now. But it led to questions about whether SDOT had decided what, if anything, further to do about the situation (which some claim is a pavement problem and others insist is a speeding-driver problem). So we asked for an update, and finally this week got the reply:

We’ve installed several safety treatments on the westbound West Seattle Bridge, including curve warning signs and enhanced pavement and reflective markings to improve visibility and driver awareness. We’re also advancing additional improvements. Materials for the next set of treatments are expected to arrive later in May, and crews will move forward with installation once they’re on hand. With the upcoming FIFA-related construction pause in the public right-of-way, we’re prioritizing work that can be completed ahead of that window. We’ll continue monitoring conditions and make further adjustments as needed to support safe travel along the corridor.

As for what the “next set of treatments” involves, that’s another followup.