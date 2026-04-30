FOLLOWUP: Supporters of Morgan Junction Park skatedot say date’s set for meeting, and ask for your support

The future Morgan Junction Park Addition site – north of the current park – is now open to the community as an open grassy spot, after Seattle Parks removed the fencing that’s been protecting the site while the grass grew. Meantime the Morgan Junction All-Wheels Association, which has been advocating for a “skatedot” – sort of a mini skatepark – at the site is gathering support to ensure it stays in the project. Here’s the design – with the “skatedot” actually incorporated into the original park site – as shown at the Morgan Community Association gathering two weeks ago:

Next step, according to MJAWA, is a community meeting to present the current design, and though it hasn’t yet been formally announced by Seattle Parks, they’re asking supporters to save the date for 5:30 pm May 13 at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)