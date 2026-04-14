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LAST CALL: One more day for this year’s Westside Awards nominations!

April 14, 2026 3:59 pm
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 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle people

This year’s Westside Awards. will be presented next month by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce – but first, the organization is gathering nominations, and if you want to suggest a business, organization, or community leader, you have one more day! Here again are the four categories:

Westside Business of the Year recognizes an established business (3 or more years in operation) demonstrating growth, excellence in customer service, and meaningful community involvement.

Westside Emerging Business of the Year honors a newer business (under 3 years) already making its presence felt through innovation, community engagement and gaining momentum.

Westside Not-for-Profit of the Year highlights a nonprofit whose dedication to service and social good has left a visible mark on West Seattle.

Westsider of the Year recognizes an individual whose leadership, volunteerism, or service has strengthened the community.

Chamber board members choose the winners, who’ll be celebrated at a breakfast event May 20 at The Hall at Fauntleroy. To send in a nomination, use this form – by 5 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, April 15)! (See the list of past winners here.)

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