LAST CALL: One more day for this year’s Westside Awards nominations!

This year’s Westside Awards. will be presented next month by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce – but first, the organization is gathering nominations, and if you want to suggest a business, organization, or community leader, you have one more day! Here again are the four categories:

• Westside Business of the Year recognizes an established business (3 or more years in operation) demonstrating growth, excellence in customer service, and meaningful community involvement.

• Westside Emerging Business of the Year honors a newer business (under 3 years) already making its presence felt through innovation, community engagement and gaining momentum.

• Westside Not-for-Profit of the Year highlights a nonprofit whose dedication to service and social good has left a visible mark on West Seattle.

• Westsider of the Year recognizes an individual whose leadership, volunteerism, or service has strengthened the community.