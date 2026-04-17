FOLLOWUP: First ship sails past West Seattle to start port’s biggest cruise season yet

(Photo by Joan Mussa)

Thanks for the photos! Back on Monday, we mentioned that the first cruise ship of the season was scheduled to arrive in Seattle today. And indeed it did – the Norwewgian Jade sailed past West Seattle’s north shore on the way in to Pier 66 downtown early this morning.

(Photo by Stewart L.)

The Port of Seattle says this will be its biggest cruise season yet, “with 330 vessel calls and 2.1 million revenue passengers.” Its news release also notes:

In 2026, eleven homeport vessels will connect to shore power, with design underway for additional connections at Pier 91 that will come online in 2027. In 2025, 87% of shore power–capable vessels connected to clean power via Seattle City Light while at berth. This avoided an estimated 6,444 metric tons of CO2. In addition, to accommodate the growth in cruise operations, the Port has invested in two new passenger gangways.

“Homeport vessels” are the ones that we’ll see regularly, usually weekly, through the season – see the full schedule here. Last ship of the year is scheduled to visit October 11.