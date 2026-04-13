Soon to be seen off West Seattle: Cruise-ship season is days away

(File photo of Norwegian Jade via Wikimedia Commons)

One more sign of spring: Seattle’s cruise-ship season is about to start. The first scheduled ship is scheduled to arrive this Friday at downtown’s Pier 66, Norwegian Cruise Lines‘ 2,300-passenger Norwegian Jade. As is often the case toward the start and end of the season, this is a ship making a one-time stop here rather than one of the ships you’ll see weekly on round-trip sailings. The first of those will arrive two days later, Holland America Line’s Noordam, sailing Sundays from Pier 91 on the north side of the bay. Some new ships are calling this year, like Virgin Voyages‘ just-launched Brilliant Lady, debuting here May 21. This year’s Seattle cruise season runs through Sunday, October 11; see the full season schedule here.