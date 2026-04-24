COUNTDOWN: Three weeks until West Seattle Juction’s spring Wine Walk

Three weeks from tonight – on Friday, May 15 – you’ll be able to explore the Northwest wine world without leaving West Seattle. The WS Junction Association is selling tickets now for the spring Wine Walk:

This event will pair 36 Pacific Northwest wineries with 34 local merchants for an unforgettable evening of sipping and strolling. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or just enjoy discovering new favorites, this is your chance to taste incredible regional wines while exploring the heart of West Seattle. Your $40 ticket includes: – 14 tasting tickets (1 oz pours)

– A West Seattle Wine Walk bottle tote bag

– A keepsake wine glass The event runs 5-9 pm. Get checked in, get your glass, tickets, tote bag for bottle purchases (tax free!) and map of locations, and off you go to sip wine with friends. No drinking on the streets! Additional tastes can be purchased at the event. $5 for 3 tastes.

Two check-in locations this time – listed on the page where you’ll find the link to buy your ticket(s) right now.