BIZNOTE: CraftLab Seattle, founded here, is ‘returning’

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Looking to expand your creative hobbies without the barrier of purchasing all new materials? CraftLab Seattle, opening this fall in West Seattle, will provide a space for prospective creatives to get a taste, and potentially pick up a new craft.

CraftLab has existed since 2022 as a mobile crafting service, founded in a West Seattle home, collaborating with local elementary schools, corporations, or hired for birthday and company parties. CraftLab founders Laura Duris and Kathleen Sande started the company in 2022, when Duris transitioned from the architecture field after 25 years.

“I decided that I really loved art and crafts and doing things with my hands. I noticed that a lot of other people were really enjoying doing that too during the COVID lockdown,” she said.

Currently, CraftLab is in around 12-15 afterschool programs all over Seattle – but they cater crafts to different audiences and age groups. Duris recalled throwing events ranging from creating a homemade Pokémon catapult and magic mirror, to introducing adults to the worlds of weaving, macrame, painting, and beading. Duris collaborates with her clients – getting a sense of their overall theme before suggesting a few craft ideas.

The new space at 4411 California SW brings to fruition Duris’s longtime desire to create a community hub for crafting. Now not only will she be continuing with mobile services, but offering in-house classes for adults, children, and families. Duris plans to have a year-round schedule, with 2-3 workshops offered per week. Initially, she wants to teach the majority of these, but plans to bring in guests and local artists depending on the activity.

“One of the things I really love to do is teach… and see people’s faces light up when they realize they can do something that they didn’t know they could do.”

Duris hopes CraftLab will be open to the public around September 15. As for any initial events planned, she mentioned wanting to teach a weaving class – where attendees make their own loom and weave – and is especially drawn toward jelly printing and linoleum printing. Recently, she attended Seattle’s Zero Landfill event, where she picked up plenty of leather scraps with which she is planning a leather wallet-making class.

CraftLab mainly sources materials secondhand – accepting donations, upcycling, and thrifting “as much as possible” depending on the craft. Duris plans to host community garage sales out of the new space– selling some donations to keep raising money for after school programs.

Until CraftLab moves into its new home in West Seattle, the company will be hosting its youth summer camp out of their current location in the International District. Crafters are invited to explore their creativity there in anticipation of the West Seattle based crafting hub opening in the fall.