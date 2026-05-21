Alki Community Council meeting, South Park tiny-house village info, book swap, plant sale, art, more for your Thursday

(Low tide even brought out bunnies at Lincoln Park. Photo by Erin Jackson)

Here are the rest of our highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

HOPE SCHOOL GARDEN CLUB PLANT SALE: As previewed last night, come buy plants until 4 pm today at the Hope School North Campus (4100 SW Genesee).

FREE PLAYSPACE: Church of the Nazarene‘s free drop-in space is open until noon. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

THURSDAY KAYAK CLUB: 10 am with Alki Kayak Tours at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – details here if you want to set a reminder to join up next week!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

OUTSMART THE SCAMMERS: Free 10:30 am presentation at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW).

UNDERSTANDING POTS: Online health information for patients and families, with Dr. Megan Taylor, ND, FABNG, from Neighborhood Naturopathic (WSB sponsor), 12:30 pm live lunch-and-learn – here’s how to get the link.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Not mega-low but still a good day for sights on the beach, -2.0 feet at 3:11 pm.

DROP-IN CHESS: For young players, 4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Soul Fusion.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm, with a special guest tonight – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

RAT CITY ART WALK: South Delridge and White Center venues are participating in the monthly extravaganza, most starting at 5 pm. See the list and map here.

BOOK SWAP WITH WINE: The theme is “New Beginnings: at tonight’s Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor) monthly book swap, 5:30-7 pm – free to swap, optional $10 wine pours with West Seattle’s own Darby Winery in the house.

SOUTH PARK TINY-HOUSE VILLAGE MEETING: LIHI is holding a community meeting at South Park Community Center (8319 8th Ave. S.) at 5:30 pm tonight to present information and answer questions about the planned 90-tiny-house village in SP to be called Cloverleaf Village.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Or – you can walk! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by The Evanstones, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Three longtime leaders will be honored during tonight’s 7 pm ACC meeting at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – all welcome.

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

CONSCIOUS CONNECTIONS: The world doesn’t have to be quite so lonely. See for yourself at 7:15 pm at Revitalize Spa (8142 15th Avenue SW).

WHITE CENTER CELEBRATION: Toward the end of the Art Walk, King County will gather people at 16th/98th to celebrate new lighting and traffic improvements, all welcome.

TRIVIA AT THE VOID: One of the newest West Seattle trivia nights! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight’s musical event at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) features DJ B Max starting at 8 pm. 21+.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!