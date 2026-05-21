MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: South Seattle College’s free 5K on Friday

You’re invited to start the holiday weekend early with the South Seattle College Memorial Day 5K/10K Run & Walk, tomorrow morning. Here’s the announcement:

Friday, May 22, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Location: South Seattle College’s West Seattle Campus at 6000 16th Ave SW. On-campus parking will be free for this event. Visit our campus map for additional details. Participants will meet at the flagpole in front of the RSB Building (near the “Visitor Parking Only” lot on the map).

The Veterans Student Center and Veterans Student Services invite the community to participate in their annual (and free) Memorial Day 5K/10K Run & Walk.

Memorial Day is a time to reflect, remember, and honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. This event offers students, faculty, staff, veterans, and community members an opportunity to come together in support and remembrance.

Participants of all fitness levels are welcome, whether you are a veteran, have a personal connection to military service, or simply wish to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

T-shirts (while supplies last), refreshments, and light snacks will be provided.

Who Can Attend:

Open to students, staff, faculty, and the general public. This is a free event!

Registration:

Please RSVP to Paul.vonNahme@Seattlecolleges.edu to reserve your spot and receive additional information.