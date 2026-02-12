WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: 600+ ways to cut system-expanding costs? Sound Transit edging closer to official proposals

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

This afternoon’s Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee meeting had two items of note for those watching the West Seattle Link Extension plan, still on record as pointed toward a 2032 launch. The question is, what will the plan look like once the staff and board are finished trying to reshape it into “affordability”? The process aimed at answering that question, the Enterprise Initiative, was the subject of another briefing at this afternoon’s committee meeting.

Before that was discussed, the first item of interest was another real-estate acquisition – a residential property on Pigeon Point. Not because it’s needed soon for planning/construction, but because, according to agenda documents, its owners have “medical circumstances” requiring them to sell soon, but because of the looming light-rail project, the agency says, nobody else will buy it. The board already has approved a couple other such purchases, and the committee sent this one on to the full board for approval (along with another in the Ballard project area), though with reservations voiced by Dan Strauss, the Seattle City Councilmember who sits on the ST Board – he revived a topic brought up with previous acquisitions, concerns about ST just letting the properties sit empty for years; apparently a policy change is in the works that might allow a different use for such properties, but not quickly enough to alleviate the concerns Strauss voiced.

Then it was on to the Enterprise Initiative briefing. The next major milestone is the development of “scenarios” for the full board to discuss at its retreat in March, so they can finalize an “updated ST3 system plan” by midyear.

ST’s Brad Owen told the committee that they’re now evaluating more than 600 “opportunities” for getting the full ST system plan close to something realistic.

The “takeaways” from that work included another warning that project phasing or even deferrals might be required.

And as has been the case at previous briefings, they again discussed possible cuts/changes as “levers” of different levels that could be pulled. Then Owen presented examples of possible levers at each level, such as, in the West Seattle project, dropping the Avalon station.

This, he said, would have “no notable effect on ridership” and would mean fewer property acquisitions, a more direct route from Delridge to The Junction, less impact on sites of concern like Longfellow Creek and the West Seattle Health Club property, with up to almost half a billion dollars in savings. (No new total project-cost estimate was mentioned at this meeting.)

Board approval would be needed for that or any other top level “lever” proposed – and keep in mind, what was presented today (here’s the full slide deck) was just a set of examples, not a formal proposal. And the West Seattle project isn’t the only one they’re reviewing for cuts – in addition to Ballard, there are Tacoma and Everett Link Extensions in planning, as well as Sounder and ST Express Bus projects discussed at today’s meeting today.

WHAT’S NEXT: The full board generally gets discussion items like this at its next meeting after committee briefings; that will be two weeks from today, on Thursday, February 26 – watch here for the agenda.