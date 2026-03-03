LAST CALL: Bids for Hiawatha Play Area project close Wednesday

(Hiawatha Play Area, as seen when project first surfaced in 2019)

As reported here a month ago, the Hiawatha Play Area moving-and-renovating project has gone out to bid; now that the community center has reopened, the playground project is in the spotlight. Tomorrow (Wednesday, March 4) is the deadline for interested contractors to submit bids. The contract is estimated at $600,000 to $700,000, according to this brief description on the city’s bid site:

Project Description: This project relocates and replaces the play area at Hiawatha Playfield. Additives are Accessible Asphalt Paving, Site Furnishings, and Play Equipment; and Alternate is Synthetic Safety Surfacing and We-Go-Round. Engineer’s Estimate: $574,916, Additive#1: $16,729, Additive#2: $15,700, Additive#3: $13,077, Alternate#4: $118,617.

Seattle Parks says it expects construction to start in “late summer/early fall.” The play area will move to a site south of the wading pool, as shown when the design was finalized five-plus years ago.