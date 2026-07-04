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FOURTH OF JULY SCENE: Log House Museum storytelling

July 4, 2026 5:27 pm
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 |   West Seattle history | West Seattle news | West Seattle online

(Photos by Dave Gershgorn for WSB)

Even during the Log House Museum‘s temporary closure for exhibit installation, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society has contiued offering reasons to visit. Today – Fourth of July storytelling with Eva Abram, who regaled a small but rapt audience with folk tales and stories from American history:

Next up for SWSHS is the monthly online Words, Writers, Southwest Stories presentation, 6 pm Thursday (July 9), with Michael Houser talking about the National Register of Historic Places.

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