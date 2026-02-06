FOLLOWUP: Hiawatha play-area project finally going out to bid

(2019 photo, old Hiawatha play area)

While Hiawatha Community Center‘s stabilization/renovation project nears its end, five years after the center closed, another nearby project is just about to start – the overhaul of the Hiawatha play area. Parks has just told a longtime project watchdog that the play-area work will finally go out to bid next week, with the bid notice scheduled to be made public on Wednesday (February 11) and bids to be opened in early March. This project also has been in the works for 6+ years. As we reported a year ago, the most-recent delay was blamed on stormwater regulations (which you might recall also have been blamed for holdups in the Morgan Junction Park Addition project).