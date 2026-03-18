COUNTDOWN: Two weeks until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day registration begins

Sale season – garage sale, yard sale, deck sale, sidewalk sale, wherever – is almost here, and so is registration time for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (coordinated by WSB since its fourth year in 2008). This year’s sale day is Saturday, May 9 – always the second Saturday in May – and registration opens on Wednesday, April 1 – so this is your two-week warning! WSCGSD is not one big sale, but instead, hundreds of sales of all sizes (500+ last year), all around the peninsula. Sellers sign up with addresses and sale descriptions (up to 20 words) for a small fee (same fees as always – no price increases ever!); we make a map and listing guide, available in clickable and printable versions, published one week before sale day so shoppers have a chance to make a plan. It’s not just about selling and buying; we hear from people every year who just look to see where the nearest sales are, and walk over to meet more neighbors. Registration will be open for three weeks, but we advise signing up sooner rather than later, since every year we hear from people who procrastinated and missed the window (we have to get working on the list right after closing registration, and can’t make late additions). On April 1, you’ll see an announcement here, with the link, when registration begins!