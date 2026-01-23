READER REPORT: Prowler/trespasser in Seaview

Last night we published a reader report about an intruder just southwest of The Junction. Today, we have word of an entire neighborhood in nearby Seavuew reporting sightings of an intruder/prowler. One neighbor sent this for greater community awareness:

Last night, between as early as 7:30 pm and as recently as 8 am this morning, a ~30 year old ~5’9 man with dark features and possibly deaf or non-verbal intruded and entered several backyards and structures on our block. Multiple neighbors saw or interacted with him and confirmed it’s the same person. Our block is 45th Ave SW between Dawson and Brandon streets and we’re aware of at least five separate properties that were intruded on. He tried to get in my basement windows multiple times where my daughter sleeps, slept in my neighbor’s garage, opened gates, and went into various yards. I confronted him on the street ~945 pm from my car and told him aggressively to leave the block immediately (when at the time I wasn’t aware this was indeed the person I’d heard nearby) and he was apologetic and non-aggressive in body language, but did not speak. He may have been out of it or had a special condition and he left after seeming to understanding that I wanted him gone. My neighbor and I filed two separate police reports at different times (one last night by me, and her this morning when she saw him in her yard at ~8 am), but we are all concerned he may return. We also saw this WSB post very nearby that is highly likely the same individual. He left clothing at my neighbors’ house as well and did not seem deterred by lighting or locked gates that he opened and entered on multiple properties. …

UPDATE: The man returned to our street (today) at 1:11 pm and retrieved his sweatshirt/poncho which was on street where a neighbor had placed it outside.