READER REPORTS: Yard intruder; mailbox sighting

Two quick reader reports:

YARD INTRUDER: Via email:

This evening my mom went to take out the trash and found a strange man smoking a vape pen on the steps in our backyard (we have an unlocked gate from the driveway). He left when she caught him, and it didn’t look like anything was taken or damaged, but it definitely freaked us out. I just want to let folks in the area to know to lock their doors and be careful. We live on Erskine between Edmunds and Dawson.