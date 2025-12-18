FOLLOWUP: Hiawatha Community Center grand reopening set for February 21

(WSB photo, August)

As previously reported, Hiawatha Community Center is expected to reopen in early 2026 after a closure that’s lasted more than five years. And now there’s a date: In his latest newsletter, City Councilmember Rob Saka says Seattle Parks has told him the official reopening celebration will be Saturday, February 21. But Hiawatha will likely already be unofficially open by then – Saka also says a “soft opening” is expected in late January, with programming starting soon after that. The main reason for the closure was the stabilization/renovation project that is wrapping up, but the center sat empty for four years – initially closed because of the pandemic – before that work finally began early last year.