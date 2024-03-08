FOLLOWUP: Hiawatha Community Center work finally starting on Monday

(WSB file photo)

A resident near Hiawatha Community Center told us the contractor for the long-delayed “stabilization” project was making the rounds today informing neighbors that work is about to start – and Seattle Parks has just confirmed it. Optimus Construction Co. was chosen as contractor, with a $2.5 million bid, and Parks says Optimus has received the Notice to Proceed, so they will “mobilize on site” starting Monday. Parks says that means “the contractor will set up construction fencing to allow for deliveries and construction activities on the east and south side of the Hiawatha Community Center building.” According to Parks, “This project addresses a number of major maintenance, accessibility, and program space needs at Hiawatha Community Center. It will include a seismic retrofit of the gym and brick veneer, roof replacement, and renovation of the restrooms, kitchen, childcare area and lobby spaces, in addition to relocation of the teen room.” Hiawatha has already been closed for four years; here’s our December story with Parks officials attempting to explain why.