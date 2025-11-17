West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

46℉

UPDATE: Car crash = one-hour power outage for 4,400+ customers

November 17, 2025 11:58 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news

11:58 AM: Some have lost power and a car crash is likely to blame – a driver is reported to have hit a utility pole by the Southwest Precinct at Delridge and Webster.

12:01 PM: More than 4,400 customers are out per the Seattle City Light outage map.

12:12 PM: Some traffic signals are in the outage zone, so remember that when those go dark, it’s an all-ways stop. Meantime, a commenter says Chief Sealth IHS and Denny MS are aut of power because of this. … Police say they’re blocking SW Webster between Delridge and the precinct gate; at one point they described the car as having ended up “almost vertical” against the pole (we’re on our way to look).

12:21 PM: A texter says West Seattle Elementary is out too.

12:56 PM: Just got back and the map – and texters – say the outage is over. City Light and a tow truck had already arrived at the crash site on the northwest corner of Delridge/Webster when we went by.

Share This

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Car crash = one-hour power outage for 4,400+ customers"

  • Paul November 17, 2025 (12:01 pm)
    Reply

    Even dips down into South Park.  

  • Lina Rose November 17, 2025 (12:03 pm)
    Reply

    We’re out in High Point, opposite funeral home

  • Meaghan November 17, 2025 (12:03 pm)
    Reply

    At 28th Ave SW and Webster in Sunrise Heights. Heard the crash and saw the power lines bouncing and sparking. Power is out!

  • Teacher November 17, 2025 (12:05 pm)
    Reply

    Power out at Sealth and Denny

  • WS Resident November 17, 2025 (12:05 pm)
    Reply

    I was literally in the middle of a work meeting when power shut off. Any decent public place in WS that has electricity and internet?Does Seattle public library have wifi?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.