FOLLOWUP: Newest timeline for added Alki speed bumps

More than a week has passed since SDOT‘s tentative start date for installing 11 new speed cushions/humps on 60th, 61st, and 62bd SW between Alki Avenue and Admiral Way, but as we’ve been noting in daily traffic/weather/road work roundups, no sign of work. They always warn that it’s weather-dependent, but at this point in the year, the rainy days tend to outnumber the non-rainy days, so we asked SDOT if they’re considering shelving it until spring, No, replied a spokesperson, they’re still planning on installation: “I’m told crews cannot do speed cushions in the rain and so the weather is the reason you haven’t seen them out there. The ‘no park’ signs are being pulled for now, but crews are hoping to start construction next week. That said, I can’t give a set date because the work continues to be weather-dependent.” (The “no parking” signs were marked to expire yesterday.)