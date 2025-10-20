FOLLOWUP: Here’s how many speed bumps SDOT is about to add to Alki cross-streets

Before the sun went away, we got over to Alki for a look at exact locations for some of the about-to-be-installed Alki cross-street speed bumps between Alki Avenue and Admiral Way. The three photos here are the three northernmost cushions planned for 61st SW.

These last two are barely half a block apart, just south of Alki Avenue.

Here’s the full three-street rundown per a followup question SDOT spokesperson Amy Abdelsayed answered for us today:

There will be 11 speed humps/cushions: four speed humps on 6th Ave SW, four speed cushions on 61st Ave SW, and three speed humps on 62nd Ave SW. Speed cushions are being installed on 61st Ave SW to accommodate the bus route.

As reported here last week, SDOT says installation could start as soon as Wednesday; it’s expected to be complete within four days of when work starts.