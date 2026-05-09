HAPPENING NOW: White Center’s Spring Fling block party

(WSB/WCN photos)

Though West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is over, the outdoor fun is not – White Center’s Spring Fling brock party has 16th Avenue SW closed to motor vehicles for the two blocks south of Roxbury. Lots of room to roam in the street; some of WC’s food and beverage establishments have set up seating in the street.

There are also opportunities for kids to play, including zones set up by WSB sponsors The Bridge School and Wolfpack Cellars.

Most of the art/craft vendors are set up in the middle of the south block between 98th and 100th. The block party’s expected to last at least until 8 pm.