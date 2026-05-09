HAPPENING NOW: Biggest West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day ever!

(QUICK LINKS: CLICKABLE MAP HERE, PRINTABLE SALE LIST HERE)

(Photo by Dave Gershgorn for WSB)

9:10 AM: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026 is on – the biggest ever, with ~650 registered sales! The photo above shows the line waiting to get into Sale #502, the annual WSCGSD sale at Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor). We’ll be reporting on WSCGSD until its official end at 3 pm (some sales are going later). See the map here, the printable sale list here – updates and more pics to come!

Crowd already shopping at Sale #478, The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW). … Need wheels? At Sale #207, it’s the Holy Rosary School Bike Bonanza (42nd north of Genesee):

9:45 AM: Some sales are at, or benefiting, nonprofits and other causes. (See the list, by numbers and beneficiaries, here.) This pic is just in from Sale #508 (39th/Barton), benefiting the Komen 3-Day Walk to fight breast cancer:

C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) is hosting artists/crafters. for WSCGSD Sale #476, including these sellers:

WSB contributor Anne Higuera reports from C & P, “Several tables of crafty things, including the one being run by Ruby, who makes felted and knitted figurines, and Ayla, who is selling the painted wooden mushrooms that she makes.

10:10 AM: Anne is now in The Admiral District, where Walnut Avenue has quite the crowd – as seen above – especially near Sale #46 at 3710 Walnut, which is offering cotton candy and egg rolls (as seen on our Treats & Lemonade list). As the map shows, lots of sales on Walnut! Like Sale #123, 3419 Walnut, promising everything from Hawaiian shirts to musubi:

Over to the north edge of The Junction now, Tilden School (WSB sponsor) is Sale #263 – the address is 4105 California SW but they’re in the lot out back, behind First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (WSB sponsor):

Some individual residential sales hold surprise treasures – if you like sci-fi/fantasy, check out the books at Sale #608, 5406 46th SW, including these Isaac Asimov classics:

Our coverage continues …